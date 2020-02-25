7 p.m. vs. Columbus • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3 FM

Two meetings in four days

Preview: This is the first of two matchups for the Wild this week against the Blue Jackets. The Wild will be in Columbus on Friday. The Wild is 10-9-4 against the Eastern Conference this season.

Players to watch: Blue Jackets C Gustav Nyquist has 15 points in 15 career games vs. the Wild. … LW Gerald Mayhew is set to make his return to the NHL on the Wild’s top line after being recalled from the American Hockey League on Sunday. Mayhew has 39 goals with Iowa this season.

Numbers: The Wild is five points back of the second wild-card spot in the West with four games at hand. … Columbus went 13-5-6 while G Joonas Korpisalo was sidelined (knee injury). He returned to action Monday.

Injuries: Wild C Luke Kunin (upper body) and D Carson Soucy (upper body) are out. Blue Jackets Cs Brandon Dubinsky (wrist), Alexander Wennberg (upper body) and Alexandre Texier (back ), RWs Josh Anderson (shoulder), Cam Atkinson (ankle) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (ankle) and Ds Ryan Murray (lower body), Dean Kukan (knee) and Seth Jones (ankle) are also out.

SARAH MCLELLAN