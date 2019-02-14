The Wild has won just once in its last seven games, a slide that has it falling down the standings.
But coach Bruce Boudreau is convinced he knows where the team will finish.
And that’s in a playoff spot.
“We’re going to make the playoffs,” Boudreau said Thursday after the Wild’s practice at TRIA Rink in St. Paul. “That’s about as elaborate as I want to get. You want me to predict how many wins we’re going to have in the last month and a half? No. But we’re going to make the playoffs.”
After resuming its second-half push following an eight-day break as the third seed in the Central Division, the Wild tumbled to the first wild card berth and then the second. It has just a two-point cushion over Vancouver and a four-point lead over Arizona, Colorado and Chicago after a 5-4 collapse to Philadelphia Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.
But these struggles haven’t diminished Boudreau’s confidence in his players.
“I know our team,” he said. “We’ve made it before. I don’t know if the right word is precipice, but we’re on the edge of things being really good rather than being very mediocre. I can look at the last [seven] games and say a five-percent difference and we win those games. I think just looking at their faces after the game the other night and knowing how upset and disappointed they were, I’m saying this is a team that wants it.”
