GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. David Krejci, Bruins: The center sent the game to extra time with two goals 48 seconds apart in the final two minutes of regulation.

2. Torey Krug, Bruins: The defenseman capped off the Bruins’ rally with the overtime winner and chipped in two assists.

3. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goaltender racked up 34 saves, one on a 3-on-0 rush in the first period.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Penalties drawn by winger Jason Zucker.

4 Assists for Bruins center Patrice Bergeron.

SARAH MCLELLAN