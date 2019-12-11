GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Rickard Rakell, Ducks: The winger scored and capitalized in the shootout.

2. Ryan Donato, Wild: The center buried the game-tying goal.

3. John Gibson, Ducks: The goalie made 22 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Shot by the Wild in the first period.

4 Goals by Donato in his past seven games.

10:23 Ice time by defenseman Brennan Menell in his NHL debut.

SARAH MCLELLAN