GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Rickard Rakell, Ducks: The winger scored and capitalized in the shootout.
2. Ryan Donato, Wild: The center buried the game-tying goal.
3. John Gibson, Ducks: The goalie made 22 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Shot by the Wild in the first period.
4 Goals by Donato in his past seven games.
10:23 Ice time by defenseman Brennan Menell in his NHL debut.
SARAH MCLELLAN
Sports
St. Cloud State and Minnesota Crookston drop football programs
Both schools cited budget concerns, with St. Cloud State responding to a Title IX ruling. Crookston has a 2-64 record over its last six seasons. Both were in the Division II Northern Sun Conference.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball wins eighth game in a row
Guards Sara Scalia (above) and Destiny Pitts of the Gophers combined for 43 points and 10 three-pointers.
Twins
Twins manager Baldelli must replace Shelton -- and battle with him
Derek Shelton is the new manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and already named a bench coach Rocco Baldelli and the Twins were also considering.
Twins
AP source: Yanks land ace Cole on record $324M, 9-year deal
The New York Yankees landed the biggest prize of the free agent market, adding Gerrit Cole to their rotation with a record $324 million, nine-year contract on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press.
Vikings
Vikings' unheralded Bisi Johnson zooms up among rookie receivers
Mark Craig's On the NFL: Johnson's 26 catches rank third among 15 receivers drafted on Day 3 (rounds 4-7) and eighth overall among drafted rookies.