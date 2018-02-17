Wild gameday 1 p.m. vs. Anaheim • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Day game closes out homestand before Eastern trip

Preview: The Wild finishes its five-game homestand with a matinee meeting against the Ducks. The team is 2-1-1 so far, with its lone regulation loss Thursday, 5-2 to the Capitals. Anaheim ended a two-game slide with a 3-2 win over Chicago on Thursday. That improved the Ducks to 13-11-7 on the road.

Players to watch: Ducks center Adam Henrique has a team-high six game-winning goals. Winger Rickard Rakell paces the Ducks in goals (22) and points (46). C Antoine Vermette has won 59.8 percent of faceoffs.

Numbers: The Wild has scored at least three goals in nine of its past 11 games. Center Eric Staal is two points shy of 900 for his career. Anaheim’s third line featuring Henrique and wingers Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase combined for seven points in the win over Chicago. Goalie John Gibson is 10-4-2 in his last 16 games.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (fractured left hand) is out. Ducks F Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barré syndrome) is also out.

Sarah McLellan