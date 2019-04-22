White Bear Lake residents have lost the latest round in a long-running legal fight over protecting the lake’s water level and conserving local groundwater.

Last year, a Ramsey County District Court judge sided with the residents, blasting the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for violating multiple state laws in failing to regulate groundwater pumping and protect White Bear Lake’s water supply.

In a decision issued Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has sided with the DNR. Writing for the court, Judge John Rodenberg reversed the lower court’s decision and sent the case back to the district court. The DNR did not violate the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act nor the “public trust” doctrine in the way it issued permits for pumping groundwater, Rodenberg concluded.

Judge Diane Bratvold issued a detailed and vigorous dissent.

This story is developing and will be updated.