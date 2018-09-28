It may not close the banks or halt the mail, but the fake holiday National Coffee Day is Christmas for those of us addicted to life-giving sludge in a paper cup. That’s because chains all over the Twin Cities are trying to drum up hashtag publicity by giving out free and discounted coffee on Saturday. Take advantage of the marketing hijinks with a buzz from any (or dare we suggest, all) of these caffeine slingers. Just don’t blame us when you can’t sleep.

Barnes & Noble

Would you like some light reading with your coffee? Cafes inside Barnes & Noble bookstores, found at a handful of metro-area malls, are giving out free tall hot or iced coffees Saturday. barnesandnoble.com

Caribou Coffee

You’ll need to buy food to get your hands on a warm coffee of the day (any size). So throw in a bagel from Einstein Bros. and breakfast is done. cariboucoffee.com

Holiday Stationstores

This one takes a little work. Text “COFFEE to 44022” to get a free coffee of any size from any of their more than 300 stores in Minnesota. holidaystationstores.com

Dunkin’ Donuts

This one’s a BOGO: Buy one hot coffee, get one free at the metro area’s various Dunkin’ Donuts locations. Spruce up your brew with French vanilla, caramel, mocha or hazelnut flavors. dunkindonuts.com

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Not free, but still a deal: the MSP outposts of Smack Shack and Angel Food Bakery are offering $1 medium coffees by presenting the “digital view of offer at time of redemption,” aka pulling up #NationalCoffeeDay on your social media feed. delawarenorth.com