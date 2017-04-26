A new report from the Minnesota Farmers Union — compiled from comments gathered in a 14-city listening tour — found that cheaper health care, expanded high-speed Internet access and more funding for rural highways are among the top issues on the minds of farmers around the state.

Joined by Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and members of the governor’s cabinet, Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish said Wednesday that the report, “What Do Rural People Think?” should serve as a guide for lawmakers who often don’t do enough to tune in to rural issues.

“After the November election, there was a feeling that rural voices and rural issues weren’t being listened to or addressed,” he said. “Minnesota Farmers Union went outstate to let their voices be heard at these rural issues discussions.”

Among the “calls to action” listed in the report:

-The Legislature should reconsider Gov. Mark Dayton’s MinnesotaCare buy-in proposal, in which residents of all incomes could purchase insurance through the state. Wertish said rural Minnesotans are increasingly concerned about surging premiums and a dwindling number of private insurers willing to stay on the individual market.

-Lawmakers in St. Paul should hold more public meetings and listening sessions around the state on rural issues.

-The Legislature and Gov. Dayton should work with farmers around the state to “ensure that farmers have input” into the proposal on buffers around waterways.

-The state should support programs aimed at reducing rural hunger. Participants in listening sessions were concerned about the potential loss of the Meals on Wheels program in the federal budget, and want the state to do more to support rural food shelves and local food programs.

-Lawmakers should back more funding for rural road, other public works programs and renewable energy programs “written to benefit rural family farmers and communities, rather than utilities, public or private.”