New Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen picked up her first recruit Sunday with a commitment from Stillwater junior Sara Scalia, who announced her decision on Twitter.

Scalia, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.8 steals this season for the 17-11 Ponies. Her high scoring game was 39 points against Forest Lake. She plays AAU basketball for North Tartan.

Whalen, who was hired to replace Marlene Stollings last month, opened her WNBA preseason on Sunday with the Minnesota Lynx’s 90-85 loss to the Washington Mystics.

Whalen watched all five of Scalia's games with North Tartan at the Boo Williams tournament in Virginia last month. Scalia visited Minnesota's campus and met with Whalen and U assistants Kelly Roysland and Carly Thibault-DuDonis last week.