The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 were closed Thursday evening because of a serious-injury crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Westbound 94 was closed at the Hwy. 241 exit to St. Michael, in Wright County, just before 5:30 p.m., the patrol said. Vehicles are being rerouted. The patrol did not offer further details about the crash itself.
This is a developing story. Return to www.startribune.com for updates.
STAFF REPORT
