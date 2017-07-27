A well known group of Minneapolis restaurants starting Friday will add 3 percent to every customers’ bill in an effort to offset the rising expense of providing health insurance to its employees.

Kim Bartmann, whose restaurants include Barbette, the Red Stag and the eclectic Bryant Lake Bowl, said Thursday that she is making the surcharge known to her customers, rather than “raising prices here and there” on various menu items.

“It’s merely a way ... to be transparent,” Bartmann said. “It’s important for people to know that we offer quality health care to our staff.”

Bartmann said she has spoken with many of her employees at the six restaurants, and “I haven’t gotten any negative feedback. I often get thanked [for offering health insurance]. ... A lot of restaurants don’t offer insurance.”

Along with Barbette, Red Stag and Bryant Lake Bowl, Bartmann is applying the surcharge at Pat’s Tap, Tiny Diner and The Bird.

“Health insurance has been going up 20 to 30 percent a year for the last few years,” Bartmann said, “and we can’t continue to sustain those increases.”

The Bryant Lake Bowl is among Kim Bartmann's restaurants that will be adding a 3 percent surcharge to bills to pay for the rising cost of health insurance for employees.

Bartmann has been offering health care coverage to her employees since 1993. Anyone working 25 or more hours can choose from four plans and also receive dental coverage. Staff members and management split the cost of the premium evenly.

Bartmann said “it’s probably true” that she is the first restaurant operator in the Twin Cities to create a customer surcharge for employee heath insurance costs.

“I’m probably the first person [in the industry] to try everything,” she said, noting her commitment to being environmentally conscious in how her restaurants operate and in supporting local organic farms through her business decisions.