The Twin Cities will likely escape the heavy snow expected to blanket southern Minnesota on Friday, but not the cold. The first below zero reading of the season could come Friday night or Saturday, according to the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service.

A fast-moving system is expected to drop 4 to 8 inches of snow in the southwestern part of the state and along the Minnesota-Iowa border, with lesser amounts in a corridor from Willmar to Rochester, said meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein.

At 8:30 a.m., snow was already falling across the southwestern part of Minnesota where a winter storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Cities such as Mankato, Worthington, Albert Lea and Marshall were in line to pick up 5 to 8 inches of snow. Further north, a winter weather advisory was in effect for along a line from Willmar to Rochester where 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast.

The southern suburbs of the Twin Cities could see flurries or up to an inch, but nothing was expected in the northeastern suburbs, Hasenstein said.

“There will be a pretty sharp cutoff,” he said.

The snow should taper off by Friday night, he said.

A worker tried to clear snow and ice from the Metro Government Center Plaza station as the snow picked up in downtown Minneapolis as a blizzard moved in on April 14, 2018.

Behind the snow, temperatures will tumble to their lowest readings of the season with the mercury flirting with the zero mark in the metro area Friday and Saturday nights. The temperature at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has not dipped into negative territory since Feb. 12 last year, but could get there Saturday night at minus 1.

This would mark the latest for a below-zero reading at MSP since weather record keeping began in the 1800s. Hasenstein said.

Temperatures on Friday night are expected to drop below zero in west central, and central Minnesota, the weather service said.

A slice of the polar vortex that has been bottled up in northern Canada much of the winter will slide into Minnesota and winds gusting to 20 mph on the back side of a high pressure system will make it feel quite chilly after a warm start to January that included record-setting 47-degree highs on Jan. 4 and 5 at MSP. Windchill values will be in the single digits and teens below zero over the weekend, he said.

But that is “nothing too extreme for January,” he said.

The cold will stick around for most of next week and temperatures will be near the seasonal average with highs in the upper teens and low 20s and low temperatures in the single digits.