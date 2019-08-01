As the X Games roll on with bikers and skateboarders performing their acrobatic stunts at U.S. Bank Stadium, drivers on Interstate 494 in the southeast metro might need to make a few extreme moves of their own. In other words, try another route.

Eight miles of the freeway from Mendota Heights to Woodbury will have lane closures in both directions Friday night through Monday, prompting the Minnesota Department of Transportation to warn motorists to “plan for major delays.”

In Maple Grove, MnDOT starts paving eastbound I-94 from Hwy. 101 to 95th Avenue at 7 p.m. Sunday. One lane will be closed, which could mean a longer trip home from the cabin.

Along with other ongoing projects, motorists may encounter congestion around festivals and events, including the Powderhorn and Uptown art fairs in Minneapolis, Twins games Friday through Sunday at Target Field, and a Minnesota United game Sunday at Allianz Field. Drivers in St. Paul, be aware of road closures associated with the Minnesota Half Marathon and related races Saturday.

Here is this weekend’s road construction roundup:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Lane reductions in both directions between 43rd Street and I-94. Ramps closed from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin is a single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street is closed from Hennepin to 2nd Avenue S.

3. I-94: Left lane closed in both directions between Cedar and Riverside avenues from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

East metro

4. I-94 in Oakdale and Woodbury: Alternating lane closures in both directions at the I-694/I-494 junction. Ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound I-494 and southbound I-694 to eastbound I-94 closed.

5. I-494 in South St. Paul and Woodbury: Westbound I-494 reduced to two lanes between Bailey Road and Hwy. 61 and three lanes between Hwy. 61 and 7th Avenue. Eastbound down to two lanes between 7th Avenue and Hwy. 61.

6. I-494 in Mendota Heights and Sunfish Lake: Westbound I-494 reduced to two lanes between Hwy. 62 (Old Hwy. 110) and I-35E from 6 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Eastbound lane reductions between I-35E and Hwy. 62 at 7 p.m. Friday, dropping to a single lane at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing to 5 a.m. Monday.

7. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Both directions closed between County Road 22 and Hwy. 61 until Sept. 2.

North metro

8. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 10 in Mounds View and County Road E2 in Arden Hills. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes. Ramps from southbound I-35W to County Road I and eastbound Hwy. 10 closed. Ramps to and from southbound I-35W and Lexington Avenue closed.

9. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split until fall. Lane closures in both directions between the split and Hwy. 8.

10. Hwy. 10 in Mounds View: Eastbound reduced to a single lane between I-35W and County Road 96 until Sept. 2.

11. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Single lane in both directions between 49th and 55th avenues N. Ramps from Hwy. 100 to Brooklyn Boulevard closed.

12. Bottineau Boulevard/County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park: Closed between 71st Avenue N. and Brooklyn Boulevard.

South metro

13. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

14. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed from 60th Street to County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

15. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed between Fairlawn Avenue and Marschall Road.

16. I-494 in Plymouth: Rockford Road bridge over I-494 closed.

Southwest metro

17. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.