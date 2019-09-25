It’s been a week and police in Pequot Lakes, Minn., are now turning to the public for clues into what they are classifying as a suspicious death of a onetime Twin Cities man found in his parked vehicle.

Kurt J. Streiff, 51, of Pequot Lakes, was found deceased on Sept. 18 in his vehicle along Lilac Drive north of Royce Street after officers received a call of someone slumped over in a maroon 1998 Dodge Caravan, police said Tuesday.

“There are indications that concern us enough to call it suspicious at this point,” read a statement from police in the Crow Wing community roughly 20 miles north of Brainerd.

Streiff has lived in several Twin Cities communities over the years as far back as 1988 and as recently as 2010, according to public records, including Golden Valley, Hopkins, Rosemount and Burnsville.

Police want anyone with information about Streiff or his vehicle to police at (218) 568-8111. Tips can be submitted anonymously.