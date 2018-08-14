He’s done it again. Rod Stewart has postponed his concert set for Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center because of strep throat. He will now perform Oct. 14.

"Gutted that strep throat has left me unable to perform this week in Kansas City and the Twin Cities. Thanks to the fans and promoters for their support and swift rescheduling - I look forward to seeing you in October,” he said in a statement.

Longtime fans will recall that in 1988 Stewart canceled a concert at the old Met Center in Bloomington 50 minutes after the show was scheduled to begin. He was ill.

In 2000, he was treated for throat cancer.

All tickets for Wednesday’s concert with Cyndi Lauper will be honored in October. The singers also postponed their concert for Tuesday night in Kansas City.