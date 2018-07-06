The “pool closed” sign will stay up at least until Tuesday at the Webber Park facility in north Minneapolis after tests showed the water quality remained too poor to allow swimming.

The naturally filtered pool has not been open since June 24 because of contaminants in the water. A worker took water samples Thursday morning. Results came back Friday showing improvement but not enough to open the pool, according to city Park and Recreation Department spokeswoman Dawn Sommers.

The pool is normally closed on Monday for testing and maintenance so the earliest it can reopen would be Tuesday. By then, the pool will have been closed 13 days this summer, more than double the six days it was closed in the summer of 2017.

The Park Department posted a news release about the problem, saying they have worked tirelessly to research and implement best practices for cleaning. But now the pool will be closed for the second consecutive weekend of temperatures pushing 90 degrees.

The pool opened in July 2015, the first of its kind in the nation to be cleaned by cycling water through an adjacent pond. Unlike most pools, no chlorine is used to cleanse the water.

The natural cleaning process, however, has proved to be less efficient than chlorine. Heavy rainfall challenges the pool’s ecosystem. If a swimmer urinates, vomits or deposits fecal matter in the pool, the delicate balance is upset and the pool must be closed. A regular pool can get an extra dose of chlorine to take on the contamination, Sommers said.

“There’s a ton of benefits of a natural swimming pool. The downside is it’s a small lake,” she said.

When the 21,000-square-foot Webber Park pool debuted, the project was over budget and overdue by almost two years. Still, it received national acclaim for the innovative engineering and cleaning system.

When the pool’s predecessor closed in 2010, Park Board members sought to give residents on the North Side a fresh amenity like the beaches available throughout the southern part of the city.

The new pool, at 4330 Webber Pkwy., is free for open swim and was a hit from day one, often reaching its capacity of 500.

The pool has something for everyone — a lap area with lane lines, a deep area with a diving platform, a zero-depth entry for youngsters and grassy areas for sunbathing.

Before the pool ever opened, there were problems with ducks and toads depositing fecal matter in the cleansing pond. The price tag climbed to $7 million from the initial estimate of $4 million during planning in 2012. Webber Park’s 500,000 gallons of water gets circulated between the pool and the pond, which has some 7,000 aquatic plants rooted in limestone and granite gravel, according to the Park Board’s website.

Unlike natural lakes, which are bigger and allow more dispersal, contaminants get concentrated and become problematic at Webber Park. At city lakes, some beaches can be closed for water problems while others at the same lake remain open, Sommers said.

She also pointed out that the city is adhering to stricter, European standards of water quality for Webber Park.

An explanation of the Webber Park tests and most recent findings is online. The testing of all city pools and beaches looks for indicators of fecal matter and excess sediment.

When it does reopen, to avoid getting sick, swimmers should adhere to the rules: showering before, using the restrooms and refraining from drinking the pool water.