The Gophers wrestling team hasn’t beaten Iowa since 2014. So, of course, there’s some ill-will between the neighbors.

“We hate them. And then the fans, too, really dislike each other,” Gophers redshirt junior Bobby Steveson said earlier this week. “That really makes everything a lot more intense in the crowd. You hear a lot of things when you’re sitting down there.”

That proved true Sunday, when cheers, jeers and heckles filled Maturi Pavilion as the hatred grew with a 24-10 Gophers loss to Iowa in front of the program’s first sold-out crowd in nearly five years. The No. 7 Gophers dropped to 8-2 while the No. 4 Hawkeyes improved to 5-0.

Iowa started off the dual in dominant fashion. While the Gophers’ No. 9 Steve Bleise, a redshirt senior, stayed fairly even with the Hawkeyes’ No. 5 Kaleb Young at 157 pounds, some last-second moves made the difference. Bleise looked to have Young in a takedown, but Young reversed to turn the move into his own six points, winning the match 7-1 and delivering Bleise’s second loss.

Iowa only mounted its lead in the next weight class, when No. 2 Alex Marinelli pinned Gophers redshirt junior Carson Brolsma at 5:55. The Gophers then almost endured an upset at 174 pounds, as No. 11 Devin Skatzka, a redshirt junior, let Iowa’s Mitch Bowman tie him with 10 seconds left before hanging on for an 11-9 victory that gave the Gophers their first points.

The next two weight classes saw ranked Iowa wrestlers No. 14 Cash Wilcke and No. 6 Jacob Warner defeated Gophers redshirt senior Brandon Krone and Gophers redshirt junior Dylan Anderson, respectively.

But leave it to the Gophers No. 2 heavyweight Gable Steveson to give his team a boost. The freshman beat Iowa’s Connor Corbin 12-3 in a major decision to bring his team back 15-7. Steveson remains undefeated at 20-0.

Steveson was supposed to wrestle Iowa’s No. 1 heavyweight Sam Stoll, but he didn’t compete because of injury. That made the 125-pound matchup the marquee, as Gophers redshirt junior Sean Russell, No. 6 in the nation, took on No. 2 Spencer Lee. Lee held on for the 4-0 decision to extend the Hawkeyes’ lead.

The crowd sure didn’t like the 133-pound matchup, when Iowa’s No. 10 Austin DeSanto upset Gophers redshirt senior Ethan Lizak, who ranks seventh in the country, 6-1. DeSanto’s excessive celebration to end the bout incurred an unsportsmanlike conduct call, though, and deducted one point from Iowa’s score.

Gophers junior Mitch McKee brought the home team within 10 points, when the No. 6 wrester at 141 pounds beat Iowa’s No. 15 Max Murin 5-3. But Iowa’s No. 12 Pat Lugo defeated Gophers redshirt senior Tommy Thorn, No. 20, 14-0 in a major decision to end the match.