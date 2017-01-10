Waterslide lovers will only have until the end of the month to enjoy the rides at the Water Park of America before it closes for renovations.

The Bloomington attraction and Radisson hotel has notified the state it will layoff 250 workers (152 full-time employees and staffing service workers and 98 part-time employees) effective Jan. 31. The hotel does not appear to be taking reservations after then.

Great Wolf Resorts Inc. is buying the water park and connected hotel and plans to rebrand the complex as a Great Wolf Lodge. According to plans submitted to the city of Bloomington, renovations would include expanded entertainment options such as a ropes course and rock wall.

The facility is expected to reopen in November.

Unlike the current park, Great Wolf doesn’t allow day passes to the water park; only hotel guests are allowed access to its attractions.

Great Wolf told the city the location would support about 400 total employees with most servicing the more than 400-room hotel.

Great Wolf and the Radisson weren’t immediately available for comment Tuesday.