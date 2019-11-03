Former Twin Brian Dozier didn’t have his greatest season for the Washington Nationals this year. He hit 20 home runs but batted .238 and lost his starting job at second base to late-season pickup Asdrubal Cabrera. He made one plate appearance in the World Series, drawing a walk as a pinch-hitter in Game 4.
But as my colleague Michael Rand recently noted, when it comes to celebrating, the 32-year-old Dozier always brings a strong game. On Saturday, during the Nationals’ World Series victory parade, he didn't disappoint. (Key quote: “My wife's gonna kill me.”)
Dozier, who spent most of seven seasons with the Twins until they traded him in 2018, is a free agent this off-season.
