National
Minnesota House panel set to consider 2 gun control bills
The Minnesota Legislature is bracing for its first hearing this session on the contentious issue of gun control.
National
Cohen: Trump knew of WikiLeaks email dump
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer is planning to tell a House committee that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat."
National
Sensenbrenner, Gallagher vote against Trump's declaration
Wisconsin Congressmen Jim Sensenbrenner and Mike Gallagher are among 13 House Republicans who supported a Democratic effort to block President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration to fund a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. The House's vote of 245-182 Tuesday fell well below the two-thirds majority that would be needed to override what would be the first veto of Trump's presidency.
Business
Trump, Kim share smiles, dinner before nuke talks begin in Hanoi
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, leaders of two nations with a long history of hostilities, opened their second summit Wednesday with smiles, hopeful talk and a friendly dinner that will set the stage for more difficult talks to come about curbing North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons.