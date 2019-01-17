Serious question: Who ya got?

That likely rolled through the collective minds of all who saw a tweet from the Gophers wrestling team Wednesday afternoon, when Brock Lesnar sauntered back to campus and donned a sweatsuit to spar with freshman phenom Gable Steveson.

At 41 years old there's still plenty of grit left with Lesnar, the 2000 NCAA heavyweight champion for the Gophers. But rather than taking folding chairs to the back of the head, this week he took the role of trainer to the budding star.

Steveson, who is 20-0 and the newly minted No. 1 at heavyweight, appreciated the afternoon session.