Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that coronavirus case “numbers are going to jump way up” when state health officials provide an update later today.

“That is going to be an accelerating pace,” Walz said in an interview on WCCO Radio. “This has followed the same pattern in other countries, the only difference is how countries responded.”

Walz reiterated that a shelter-in-place order is one potential option the state will consider for slowing the spread of the virus.

“If it comes to that, and it is my best judgment that is what protects Minnesotans, we will go to that,” he said. “As I am speaking to you right now, that is not the situation I believe we are at, but I do think those that are doing it in California are seeing data for their particular situation and that’s the right situation.”

On Thursday, Walz ordered hospitals to postpone elective surgeries because of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, a move that is designed to conserve resources as well as protect patients and ­caregivers.

Some health care systems, including the four largest in the state, have already begun pulling back on elective surgeries. Earlier this week, the Minnesota Hospital Association asked the governor to issue an order to make the practice standard across the state.

“We want to make sure that everybody that uses masks and gloves and personal protective equipment takes action now in a coordinated manner,” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, chief executive of the hospital group. “This is something that needed to be done.”

The move came as 12 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by laboratory tests and announced Thursday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 89.

Although four people are hospitalized, including one in critical condition, 24 people have recovered, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

There were also more people who made a trip to the doctor last week with symptoms of fever and upper respiratory illness, a possible sign that COVID-19 concerns are affecting clinics more, according to indicators that the Health Department uses to track the seasonal flu.

“We really believe that there is widespread community transmission of COVID throughout the state,” said Kris Ehresmann, MDH infectious disease director, including cases that have not been confirmed by a test.

With the new coronavirus circulating, hospital officials say they want to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.

Staff writer Glenn Howatt contributed to this report.