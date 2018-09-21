It might be wise Sunday to buy a program inside U.S. Bank Stadium (or, you know, clip it out of that morning's Star Tribune). The Vikings take on the Bills and have a handful of new faces expected to see extensive action. 

 

Shari L. Gross
VideoVideo (03:44): The Vikings face the Bills, a team considered to be the worst in the league, on a week when they lose a few players and get center Pat Elflein back.
Shari L. Gross
VideoVideo (01:31): Vikngs center Pat Elflein will return to the field after a long recovery after ankle surgery
Shari L. Gross
VideoVideo (00:49): Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly will get the start on Sunday, but don't tell his mom. It's a surprise.