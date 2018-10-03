Dalvin Cook continued to rehab his injured hamstring on Wednesday. Cook suited up, went through warmups and worked with the Vikings’ strength and conditioning coach on the side of practice.

He was officially one of three players to not practice Wednesday. Cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) and defensive end Everson Griffen (not injury related) were also held out. The team has no additional clarity about Griffen’s indefinite absence to focus on his mental health, according to head coach Mike Zimmer, other than knowing he won’t play Sunday in Philadelphia.

Cook’s pesky hamstring injury occurred Sept. 16 in Green Bay and limited him to 10 carries during last Thursday’s loss to the Rams.

“I’m just not there yet,” Cook said Monday. “Just have to keep chipping away at it. I’m going to be ready when I need to be.”

Waynes remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a brain injury against the Rams.

Three Vikings were limited Wednesday: nose tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder), punt returner Marcus Sherels (ribs) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (ankle).

Good news for the Vikings is Sherels returned to practice for the first time Wednesday since injuring his ribs Sept. 16 in Green Bay. Also defensive tackle Tom Johnson (ankle) was a full participant after sitting out against the Rams.

Eagles’ injury report: WR Alshon Jeffery (chest), DT Fletcher Cox (ankle), RB Corey Clement (quad), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring) and DE Derek Barnett (shoulder) did not practice; OT Jason Peters (quad) was limited.