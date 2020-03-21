VIKINGS ARRIVING
Michael Pierce, DT Three-year free-agent contract
VIKINGS STAYING
Dan Bailey, K Three-year contract
Britton Colquitt, P Three-year contract
Kirk Cousins, QB Two-year extension
Anthony Harris, S Franchise tag
Rashod Hill, OT New contract
VIKINGS LEAVING
Mackensie Alexander, CB Signed with Bengals
Stefon Diggs, WR Traded to Bills
Everson Griffen, DE Released
Linval Joseph, DT Released, signed with Chargers
Josh Kline, G Released
Jayron Kearse, S Signed with Lions
Xavier Rhodes, CB Released
Andrew Sendejo, S Signed with Browns
Trae Waynes, CB Signed with Bengals
Stephen Weatherly, DE Signed with Panthers
