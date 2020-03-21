VIKINGS ARRIVING

Michael Pierce, DT Three-year free-agent contract

VIKINGS STAYING

Dan Bailey, K Three-year contract

Britton Colquitt, P Three-year contract

Kirk Cousins, QB Two-year extension

Anthony Harris, S Franchise tag

Rashod Hill, OT New contract

VIKINGS LEAVING

Mackensie Alexander, CB Signed with Bengals

Stefon Diggs, WR Traded to Bills

Everson Griffen, DE Released

Linval Joseph, DT Released, signed with Chargers

Josh Kline, G Released

Jayron Kearse, S Signed with Lions

Xavier Rhodes, CB Released

Andrew Sendejo, S Signed with Browns

Trae Waynes, CB Signed with Bengals

Stephen Weatherly, DE Signed with Panthers