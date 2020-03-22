While the rest of the sports world was silent, the NFL began its league year with moves galore.
FREE-AGENT MOVERS
James Bradberry, CB: from Carolina to N.Y. Giants
Tom Brady, QB: from New England to Tampa Bay
Teddy Bridgewater, QB: from New Orleans to Carolina
Michael Brockers, DT: from L.A. Rams to Baltimore
Bryan Bulaga, OT: from Green Bay to L.A. Chargers
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S: from Green Bay to Dallas
Randall Cobb, WR: from Dallas to Houston
Jamie Collins, LB: from New England to Detroit
Jack Conklin, OT: from Tennessee to Cleveland
Dante Fowler Jr., LB: from L.A. Rams to Atlanta
Kendall Fuller, CB: from Kansas City to Washington
Graham Glasgow, G: from Detroit to Denver
Melvin Gordon, RB: from San Diego to Denver
Todd Gurley, RB: from L.A. Rams to Atlanta
Javon Hargrave, DT: from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia
Chris Harris Jr., CB: from Denver to L.A. Chargers
Austin Hooper, TE: from Atlanta to Cleveland
Byron Jones, CB: from Dallas to Miami
Christian Kirksey, LB: from Cleveland to Green Bay
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB: from Chicago to Las Vegas
Cory Littleton, LB: from L.A. Rams to Las Vegas
Marcus Mariota, QB: from Tennessee to Las Vegas
Blake Martinez, LB: from Green Bay to N.Y. Giants
D.J. Reader, DT: from Houston to Cincinnati
Philip Rivers, QB: from L.A. Chargers to Indianapolis
Emmanuel Sanders, WR: from San Francisco to New Orleans
Joe Schobert, LB: from Cleveland to Jacksonville
Robert Quinn, DE: from Dallas to Chicago
Kyle Van Noy, LB: from New England to Miami
Rick Wagner, OT: from Detroit to Green Bay
Jason Witten, TE: from Dallas to Las Vegas
TRADED
DeForest Buckner, DT: from San Francisco to Indianapolis
Calais Campbell, DE: from Jacksonville to Baltimore
Jurrell Casey, DT: from Tennessee to Denver
Nick Foles, QB: from Jacksonville to Chicago
DeAndre Hopkins, WR: from Houston to Arizona
David Johnson, RB: from Arizona to Houston
Free agents who re-signed: Arik Armstead, DT, San Francisco; Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans; Anthony Castonzo, OT, Indianapolis; Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas; Devin McCourty, S, New England; Jason Pierre-Paul, LB, Tampa Bay; Jarran Reed, DT, Seattle; Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee; Jimmie Ward, S, San Francisco; Andrew Whitworth, OT, L.A. Rams
Free agents still unsigned: Robby Anderson, WR; Vonn Bell, S; Jadeveon Clowney, DE; Shelby Harris, DT; Cam Newton, QB; Ndamukong Suh, DT; Jameis Winston, QB; Greg Zuerlein, K