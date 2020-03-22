While the rest of the sports world was silent, the NFL began its league year with moves galore.

FREE-AGENT MOVERS

James Bradberry, CB: from Carolina to N.Y. Giants

Tom Brady, QB: from New England to Tampa Bay

Teddy Bridgewater, QB: from New Orleans to Carolina

Michael Brockers, DT: from L.A. Rams to Baltimore

Bryan Bulaga, OT: from Green Bay to L.A. Chargers

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S: from Green Bay to Dallas

Randall Cobb, WR: from Dallas to Houston

Jamie Collins, LB: from New England to Detroit

Jack Conklin, OT: from Tennessee to Cleveland

Dante Fowler Jr., LB: from L.A. Rams to Atlanta

Kendall Fuller, CB: from Kansas City to Washington

Graham Glasgow, G: from Detroit to Denver

Melvin Gordon, RB: from San Diego to Denver

Todd Gurley, RB: from L.A. Rams to Atlanta

Javon Hargrave, DT: from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia

Chris Harris Jr., CB: from Denver to L.A. Chargers

Austin Hooper, TE: from Atlanta to Cleveland

Byron Jones, CB: from Dallas to Miami

Christian Kirksey, LB: from Cleveland to Green Bay

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB: from Chicago to Las Vegas

Cory Littleton, LB: from L.A. Rams to Las Vegas

Marcus Mariota, QB: from Tennessee to Las Vegas

Blake Martinez, LB: from Green Bay to N.Y. Giants

D.J. Reader, DT: from Houston to Cincinnati

Philip Rivers, QB: from L.A. Chargers to Indianapolis

Emmanuel Sanders, WR: from San Francisco to New Orleans

Joe Schobert, LB: from Cleveland to Jacksonville

Robert Quinn, DE: from Dallas to Chicago

Kyle Van Noy, LB: from New England to Miami

Rick Wagner, OT: from Detroit to Green Bay

Jason Witten, TE: from Dallas to Las Vegas

TRADED

DeForest Buckner, DT: from San Francisco to Indianapolis

Calais Campbell, DE: from Jacksonville to Baltimore

Jurrell Casey, DT: from Tennessee to Denver

Nick Foles, QB: from Jacksonville to Chicago

DeAndre Hopkins, WR: from Houston to Arizona

David Johnson, RB: from Arizona to Houston

Free agents who re-signed: Arik Armstead, DT, San Francisco; Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans; Anthony Castonzo, OT, Indianapolis; Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas; Devin McCourty, S, New England; Jason Pierre-Paul, LB, Tampa Bay; Jarran Reed, DT, Seattle; Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee; Jimmie Ward, S, San Francisco; Andrew Whitworth, OT, L.A. Rams

Free agents still unsigned: Robby Anderson, WR; Vonn Bell, S; Jadeveon Clowney, DE; Shelby Harris, DT; Cam Newton, QB; Ndamukong Suh, DT; Jameis Winston, QB; Greg Zuerlein, K