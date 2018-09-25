Can the Vikings recover from their shocking loss to Buffalo when they face the undefeated Rams? Here's all of the information you need for following Thursday night's game in Los Angeles.

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: FOX, NFL Network

Radio: 100.3 FM, Sirius/XM Ch. 88, Vikings Radio Network

Looking for tickets? StubHub | Ticket King | Ticketmaster


Depth charts: Vikings | Rams

Team statistics: Vikings | Rams

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Kirk Cousins

Rosters: Vikings | Rams

Latest Rams news

Latest Vikings news

Star Tribune
Harrison Smith

NFL scoreboard and schedule

Carlos Gonzalez
Stefon Diggs

Going to L.A.? Here's what you should know about the Los Angeles Coliseum.

 