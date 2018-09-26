Thursday: 7:20 p.m. at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Ch. 9, NFL Network, 100.3-FM)

About The Rams

• The Rams (3-0) led wire-to-wire during a 35-23 victory over the Chargers on Sunday at the Coliseum, the first matchup between the teams since both moved to Los Angeles.

• The high-flying Rams offense has produced three top-five performers in three weeks. Quarterback Jared Goff’s 941 passing yards are the fifth most in the NFL so far, running back Todd Gurley’s 255 rushing yards ranks fourth and receiver Brandin Cooks’ 336 receiving yards ranks fifth.

• The Los Angeles defense, allowing a league-best 12 points per game, is just as potent despite trading away defensive end Robert Quinn this offseason. Defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh are the only teammates to rank in the top 10 of quarterback pressures by interior defenders, according to Pro Football Focus.

• The Rams likely will be without two starting cornerbacks Thursday in Marcus Peters (calf) and Aqib Talib (ankle). Talib will need surgery and is out indefinitely.

Player To Watch | RB Todd Gurley

• The 24-year-old Gurley has picked up right where he left off after leading the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns last season. His 1,305 rushing yards in 2017 ranked second in the NFL to the 1,327 for Kansas City’s Kareem Hunt.

• Gurley’s 3,551 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns, including a league-leading four touchdowns this season, are the most by any player since he was drafted by the Rams 10th overall out of Georgia in 2015.

• Gurley signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract extension in July, making him the highest-paid running back on a multi-year deal in the NFL averaging more than $14 million per season.

• Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Gurley: “I know he going to come out and try to run crazy. That’s my game plan, too. I know T.G., he’s a great running back. That’s why he just got paid for what he’s been doing. Just have to go out there and try to outrush their running game.”

Coach Speak | Sean McVay

• McVay, 32, is the youngest NFL head coach and reigning Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year after orchestrating the Rams’ No. 1 offense last season. It was the first time the Rams had the league’s top scoring offense since the “Greatest Show On Turf” lost the Super Bowl in 2001.

• McVay didn’t stand pat, trading for receiver Brandin Cooks from New England. Cooks signed a five-year, $80 million extension before playing for the Rams. Now he is their leading receiver through three games with 19 catches for 336 yards.

• McVay was offensive coordinator in Washington from 2014 to 2016, including Kirk Cousins’ first two seasons as a starter.

• Cousins on how McVay’s coaching aided his early years: “I think he had a big impact on my development as a player. I’m sure that’s well-documented. I’m very grateful for having crossed paths with him. I’m always rooting for him, but certainly we want to get the ‘W’ this week.”

