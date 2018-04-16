Surveillance video of the Minnesota woman who is the subject of a nationwide search in connection with two murders shows her chatting with the woman she allegedly killed in Florida before making off with her identity.

On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the video, which shows Lois Riess, 56, patronizing the Smokin’ Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers about 5:40 p.m. on April 5. Riess, who is wearing a light blue shirt, is shown talking to a woman authorities say is Pamela Hutchinson, the 59-year-old woman who was found shot to death four days later in her condo.

Riess is a suspect in Hutchinson’s death.

“Riess may look like anyone’s mother or grandmother, but she’s an absolute coldblooded murderer,” Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno told NBC’s “Today” show on Monday.

Authorities believe Riess targeted Hutchinson because the two women looked alike.

Riess has since left south Florida and was last seen in the Corpus Christi area in Texas. The search for her has gone cold and authorities fear she could strike again. She will eventually run out of resources and in desperation could kill again, Marceno said.

Recent photos of Lois Riess, 56, of Blooming Prairie, Minn. Believed to be in Texas, she is now in the deaths of her husband and a Florida woman.

Riess is suspected of killing her husband, David, in late March in their Blooming Prairie home in southern Minnesota. She is believed to have stopped at an Iowa casino on her way to Florida. Last week, police in Florida found a white 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Riess was believed to have been driving after her husband’s death.

She surfaced in Fort Myers where she befriended a 59-year-old woman who has a similar appearance. Authorities say Riess then shot Hutchinson and took off with her credit cards, cash and her white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA. Photos showed Riess at the condo of Hutchinson, the woman found dead on April 9.

Last week, investigators filed murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft and criminal use of personal identification charges against Riess.

Hutchinson’s Acura was last spotted in Corpus Christi, but there have been no signs of Riess.

Riess also faces second-degree murder charges in Dodge County where her husband was found dead March 23. U.S. marshals have joined the search for Riess.

Law enforcement said they suspect that after David Riess was killed, Lois Riess transferred nearly $10,000 from his business account into his personal account and then forged her husband’s signature on three checks to herself for $11,000.

Lois Riess is described as white, 5 feet 5 and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and blond hair.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-635-6200 or South Florida CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-8477.