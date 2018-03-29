The missing wife of a man who was shot dead at their southeastern Minnesota house last week has been charged with theft in connection with several suspicious bank transactions that drew $11,000 from her husband’s bank account.

In the meantime, 56-year-old Lois A. Riess has yet to be located, nor has the family’s Escalade.

The body of David Riess, 54, of rural Blooming Prairie, was found on the farm property on March 23, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). He died of multiple gunshot wounds on March 21.

Lois Riess was charged Wednesday with felony theft, and a nationwide warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

A bank notified a sheriff’s investigator on Monday that Lois Riess deposited two checks totaling nearly $10,000 from the farm’s business account into her husband’s personal account, which “should not have happened,” the charging document read.

Lois Ann Riess

Lois Riess then brought in checks made out to her from her husband’s personal account totaling $11,000. The bank reviewed the signatures on the checks and determined that they didn’t match David Riess’ signature card on file.

The bank also told the investigator that Lois Riess used her husband’s debit card over the weekend of March 23-25.

The BCA has said Lois Riess is being sought as a “person of interest” in the case. Authorities said she is probably armed with a weapon. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 but is warned not to approach her. Authorities said she likes to frequent casinos.

Riess is described as white, 5 foot 5 and 165 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair, which is now lighter than in the photo that authorities have circulated over social media and through news outlets.

The Sheriff’s Office is also trying to find a family vehicle: a white 2005 Cadillac Escalade, with Minnesota license plate 864 LAE.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Riess or the vehicle is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-635-6200.