The coming-of-age story “Giant Little Ones” (⋆⋆⋆; R) works because of a masterful script by director/writer Keith Behrman. Franky Winter (Josh Wiggins) and Ballas Kohl (Darren Mann) have been best friends since childhood. On the night of Franky’s 17th birthday, a drunken sexual encounter forever alters their relationship. It has left Franky confused, especially because his father recently left the family to live with a man. Behrman smartly shows how emotional explosions have a big fallout.

Tribune News Service

