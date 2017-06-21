Moments after St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez fired seven times at Philando Castile, Diamond Reynolds’ daughter repeatedly pleaded with her to be quiet and cooperative so she wouldn’t also be shot.

“Mom, please stop cussing and screaming 'cause I don’t want you to get shooted,” the 4-year-old told her handcuffed mother moments after Yanez fired seven shots into the car they were occupying, killing Castile.

“Ok, give me a kiss,” Reynolds responds. “My phone just died.”

“I can keep you safe,” the girl responds.

“It’s OK, I got it, OK?” Reynolds said before the two embrace and the child begins to cry. “I can’t believe they just did that.” Reynolds said.

The video was the latest among thousands of pages of investigative reports and video released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter Friday, and also includes dramatic dashcam footage showing how a routine traffic stop turned deadly in seconds.

Castile told Yanez during the stop that he had a permitted firearm in the car. Reynolds told authorities her boyfriend was reaching for his wallet in the moments before the fatal encounter, but Yanez testified he believed he saw Castile grabbing for his gun.

After 29 hours of deliberation, a Ramsey County jury acquitted Yanez, sparking days of protests and marches by angered residents and community activists. The public release of the dashcam footage, which jurors saw during the trial, drew quick response from some who say they are still hurting from the verdict.

“You don’t have to remain calm on this one. You have a right to be outraged. You have a right to be angry,” Tyrone Terrill, president of the African-American Leadership Council, said minutes after viewing the video. “And I would be disappointed if you weren’t outraged, if you weren’t angry. It raises the question — how will you ever get a guilty verdict?”

But some authorities cautioned viewers not to consider the video as a complete record of the events that night.

Andy Skoogman, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, said the video provides some context “to an incredibly tragic story,” but it doesn’t convey the swirl of emotions from the brief, tense encounter.

“We can’t see inside the vehicle and, most importantly, we can’t feel officer Yanez’s fear,” Skoogman said. “Obviously, no video can ever show the level of one’s fear, which is a purely subjective measure, differing from one person and one situation to the next. That’s what makes this case so difficult and open to such emotional debate.”

More videos from the case file include the BCA’s interview with Reynolds taken in the hours after the shooting.

“He let off more rounds than he let out words,” Reynolds said of Yanez when recounting how quickly the shooting happened.

She explained that they were going to make dinner and prepare for work the following day. She told the investigator why she immediately broadcast the shooting’s aftermath on Facebook live in a video seen by millions.

“I want America to see how police react in situations without giving people the option to decipher or if you’re pulling me over for a taillight, why would you be nervous? Why would you be jittery, why would you be antsy?” Reynolds said during questioning with special agents Chris Olson and Mike Phill.

She emphasized how Castile, her boyfriend of 10 years, has a permit to carry and no criminal record. She confirmed there was marijuana in the car and that “Yes, we are smokers. That’s it.”

When the agent expresses concern for her daughter, Reynolds said “There’s no way my daughter’s gonna be able to move forward from this. Phil was like her father.”

Olson receives a text message and tells Reynolds Castile has died, and Reynolds began to cry. She asked for her phone, and they said they need it to process the video. She tells them they don’t need it, because the video was already posted to Facebook. Asked by Olson if Yanez had any previous dealings with Castile, Reynolds said no.

“He never seen that man a day in his life.”

Before the interview, Reynolds said to herself that she needed to get out of her handcuffs as she shifted in her seat in the back of the squad car.

“No please no, I don’t want you to get shooted!” the girl said.

“They’re not gonna shoot me, OK?” Reynolds said. “I’m already in handcuffs.”

“I wish this town was safer,” the little girl said. “We wouldn’t live in it.”

“That’s true.” Reynolds said.

“I don’t want it to be like this anymore.” “Tell that to the police, OK?” Reynolds said. “When they come and get me, tell them you wish that they didn’t have to kill people.”

