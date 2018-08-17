The Beach Boys

Is it the "brand-stand" tonight with two cherished 1960s groups featuring only one original member each? A version of the Beach Boys, the one led by Mike Love, headlines, while the group's guiding light Brian Wilson tours with Al Jardine, another original member. Nonetheless, the endless summer of Love promises "Good Vibrations" and "California Girls." Opening will be the recently resurrected Righteous Brothers, featuring co-founder Bill Medley (the deep-voiced bro) with Bucky Heard (replacing the late Bobby Hatfield) duetting on "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" and "Unchained Melody." (8 p.m. Aug. 27, grandstand, $38.50, etix.com.)

JON BREAM