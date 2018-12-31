Two teenagers in Hopkins were forced into a vehicle whose driver sped from police, topping 100 miles per hour until crashing several miles away on a busy highway, authorities said Monday.

Five people in the vehicle were checked for injuries and released, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested in what police said was a case of robbery.

The drama unfolded shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 400 block of Blake Road, said Police Sgt. Mike Glassberg.

A witness told police that a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man had been kidnapped by people they claimed not to know, and one of the suspects said he had a gun.

The vehicle fled east to Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, crashed into the center median but kept going at up to 110 mph before crashing again near the interchange with Interstate 394, allowing police to catch up with the suspects, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Identities of those involved have yet to be released.