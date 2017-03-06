A Vadnais Heights student allegedly made racial slurs and gestures at a teacher he is accused of stalking, according to charges filed Monday.

Uriah J. Meidlinger, 19, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count of felony aggravated stalking committed because of bias.

Meidlinger is accused of harassing an Asian female teacher at WELS North School, a school for students age 18-21 with emotional and behavioral disabilities, among others.

According to the complaint: Meidlinger used anti-Asian racial slurs against the teacher, who is apparently Hmong.

“She reported that the defendant frequently calls her a ‘[expletive] [slur]’ and then places his hands by his eyes, pulling them and stretching them as if to mock her Asian race,” the complaint said. “The defendant also periodically runs at her and ‘jump kicks’ at her in a threatening way but never actually makes contact.”

The teacher told authorities that the harassment was ongoing, and that she had informed Meidlinger that it was unacceptable.

On Feb. 28, he allegedly called her racial and misogynistic slurs several times, and backed her into a corner before telling her, “I [expletive] hate you.”

He made similar comments again on May 1.

School staff met with Meidlinger, who approached the teacher afterward and told her, “You little snitch. You messed with the wrong gangster. I’m going to get you. I know where you live. Going to come to your house and I’m going to get you.”

In an interview with a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy, Meidlinger “stated that he is a racist and does not like Hmong people,” the complaint said.

