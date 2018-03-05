The father of a Vadnais Heights boy who allegedly threatened to shoot up his school owned an illegal machine gun and short-barreled shotgun, and kept loaded guns out in the open, according to charges filed Monday.

Christopher Stowe, 41, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with two felony counts of prohibited possession of machine guns and short-barreled shotguns and one count of gross misdemeanor negligent storage of firearms where a child can access them.

Authorities on Friday seized a cache of firearms, ammunition and at least two explosive devices from Stowe’s split-level home on Desoto Street. Some of the firearms were unsecured, and a ballistic vest was also recovered, authorities said.

“Law enforcement officers also recovered several trigger kits hidden in the ceiling of the residence,” said the charges against Stowe. “They appeared to be conversion kits for converting weapons to automatic weapons. Deputies also discovered literature on how to convert a semi-automatic weapon to a fully automatic weapon.”

The Ramsey County attorney’s office said in a news release Monday that it returned the case against Stowe’s wife, Lisa Marie Stowe, 40, to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office for consideration of gross misdemeanor level charges by the Vadnais Heights city attorney’s office.

Ramsey County attorney spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said that a 13-year-old boy, who the sheriff’s office has identified as the Stowes’ son, was charged Monday with one felony count of threats of violence.

The boy’s first court appearance is this afternoon in Ramsey County Juvenile Court, but will not be public due to his age, Gehardstein said.

According to the charges against Christopher Stowe: the sheriff’s office on Thursday began investigating allegations that Stowe’s son threatened to kill a classmate and had a list of other students he was also targeting.

The boy was being removed from school for making the threats, and allegedly said, “ ‘Hide in the closet when I come back, because I will start shooting then.’ ”

The boy later told a deputy at the family’s home that he was not serious about the threat.

Lisa Stowe allegedly told investigators that her son did not have access to the firearms and that there were no weapons in the home, the charges said.

Michael Stowe allegedly told investigators searching the family home Friday that the guns belonged to him. He declined further questioning.

“During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement officers also observed that several of the firearms were a [sic] loaded and located out in the open and accessible to children in the home,” the charges said. “[The boy] was home alone when law enforcement officers first arrived to execute the search warrant.”

Ramsey County Sheriff Jack Serier announced the investigation last Friday, noting that “potential tragedy” had been averted. But the boy’s grandfather, Mark Stowe, has said the boy has autism and that the incident was “blown out of proportion.”

Mark Stowe said the teen made an empty threat on Wednesday with no plans to carry it out.

Students at the boy’s Maplewood middle school, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture, had speculated about possible attacks at their own school in the wake of the recent shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people, the grandfather said. The 13-year-old had not been allowed to watch news coverage of the event, but wanted to sound tough and fit in.

“One of the older kids looks at [my grandson] and says, ‘What would you do? Would you bring a gun to school?’ ” Stowe recounted. “So he answers, ‘No, I wouldn’t bring a gun to school, I’d just shoot it up.’ ”

The boy’s remark got back to the principal, who issued a two-day suspension, Stowe said. A concerned parent later called police.

Mark Stowe said the guns are legal, and are mostly fourth-generation heirlooms from the family’s long military history. He believed police were taken aback by the size of the collection. But Stowe said his family members are proud National Rifle Association (NRA) members, concealed-carry-certified and all-around “good Christians.” Chris Stowe is a journeyman plumber, while Lisa Stowe handles logistics for a trucking firm.

“They’re law-abiding, private citizens,” said Stowe, who accused authorities of a “knee-jerk reaction.”

“Their rights have been absolutely trampled,” he said.