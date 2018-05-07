The United States dominated host Denmark 4-0 to raise its record to 2-0 at the men's world ice hockey championships on Saturday.

The Czech Republic rallied from a goal down to beat Slovakia 3-2 in overtime, and South Korea's debut at the championship was memorable for the wrong reason as it lost to Finland 8-1.

After saving 40 shots against Canada, goalie Keith Kinkaid was outstanding again, finishing with a 20-shot shutout.

"I felt pretty sharp today," Kinkaid said. "Maybe even sharper than yesterday."

Will Butcher and Chris Kreider each had a goal and an assist.

Butcher wristed the first goal over the shoulder of goalie Frederik Andersen in the first period.

Kreider deflected a slap shot by Quinn Hughes on a power play to double the lead in the second, and Cam Atkinson made it 3-0 on a rebound.

The U.S. killed Denmark's two-man advantage in that period.

"It was a good job by us to finish out," Kreider said.

Nick Jensen finished the scoring in the final period.

The United States play Germany at 9:15 a.m. Monday (Twin Cities) time in its third game of the tournament.