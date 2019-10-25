Ideal for a narrow lot, this smart farmhouse design offers a modern open layout with many thoughtful timeless details. The kitchen invites everyone to hang out at the island, which overlooks the dining area. The open living room is warmed by a fireplace. A welcoming front porch makes it easy to relax. Unfinished future space offers room for expansion.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.

PLAN 928-323

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,661

Bed/bathrooms: 3/3

The main level

Stories: 2

Bonus space: 1,043 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Daylight basement









