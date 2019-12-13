DULUTH - University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is asking the university system to pay off $6.8 million in debt at the Duluth campus — though it won’t affect the $5.2 million in budget cuts set to take affect next year.

“It will help to put them on a much firmer financial foundation for the future so that they can begin their strategic planning … with a fresh start,” Gabel told the Board of Regents Friday morning.

UMD has not had a balanced budget since 2011, when enrollment started to decline. Its budget deficits have accumulated to about $6.8 million.

Chancellor Lendley Black welcomed the news to pay down this so-called sequestered deficit over the next two years.

“President Gabel has indicated over the past few months that she will partner with UMD to address our budget challenges,” Black said. “It is clear that she recognizes the difficult budgetary decisions we have made at UMD to balance our recurring (operations and maintenance) expenses and revenues.”

UMD administrators announced last week the School of Fine Arts would merge with the College of Liberal Arts and dozens of jobs would be lost and open positions removed across campus as part of the 3% annual operations spending decrease.

Gabel previously told UMD officials in a letter that slower budget reductions would not suffice.

“With the budget reductions announced last week, UMD has taken difficult but necessary steps to balance the annual structural imbalance,” Gabel said in a statement released Friday. “It is therefore important to me that the structural changes you are undertaking receive support from decisions the system can make to strengthen Duluth and accelerate future success.

