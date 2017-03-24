The University of Minnesota will conduct an “independent review” of its handling of allegations of sexual assault involving Gophers football players last fall.

Dean Johnson, the chair of the Board of Regents, announced Friday that the university’s chief auditor will manage the review.

“Over the past several months the University of Minnesota endured a difficult period,” said Johnson. “We must take a step back and learn so we can do better.”

Johnson announced the investigation at the board’s meeting in Duluth, after a proposed resolution calling for such an investigation was circulated in the news media. The resolution, which was not formally introduced, said an investigation was needed because of numerous missteps by the university, including “inconsistent statements” about the “timing and basis” for its actions.

The university has been widely criticized for its handling of the case, since a female student accused multiple student athletes of sexually assaulting her at a postgame party in September.

Although no criminal charges were filed in the case, the university suspended 10 football players from the team in December, following an internal investigation into the woman’s allegations.

Currently, one accused student is facing expulsion, and a second is facing suspension, for violating the student code of conduct. Five others were cleared and have returned to the Gophers football team, while three others have left the university.

Johnson said the review should be completed by May.