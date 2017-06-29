NEW YORK - For the first time in nine away matches, Minnesota United scored first.

Midfielder Johan Venegas tried a distance shot on New York City FC backup goalkeeper Eirik Johansen, starting and playing his first match this season with usual starter Sean Johnson on national team duty.

While the untested keeper parried that first attempt, United forward Christian Ramirez was there to crash home the rebound and his ninth goal of the season in the ninth minute.

But that goal would be the first and the last for the Loons.

Despite the fast start, the Loons still couldn’t overcome their road woes, eventually falling 3-1 to New York City on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. United (5-10-3 in the Western conferences) still sports a winless away record. New York City improves to 10-5-3 in the Eastern conference.

New York City equalized shortly before halftime from defender Alexander Callens in the 38th minute, but the floodgates truly opened in the second half.

Former No. 1 draft pick Jack Harrison flicked a low header past United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the 52nd minute before former World Cup winner David Villa scored in the 63rd.

United has another quick turnaround as it plays host to the Columbus Crew at 6 p.m. Tuesday before a 10-day break.