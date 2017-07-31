Gallery: The home is set on a private wooded lot overlooking the Mississippi River

In 1973, architect Arthur Dickey got an unusual commission. A University of Minnesota psychology professor asked Dickey to design an ultra contemporary house on a large wooded lot overlooking the Mississippi River in the heart of Minneapolis.

Oh, and the house must be in the shape of the Star of David.

The interior hints at that design inspiration, with its vaulted ceilings, lofted peaks and sharp points.

“You can see it [when] standing in the great room,” said Realtor Adam Bury of Coldwell Banker Burnet. But it takes an aerial view to fully appreciate the six-pointed triangular shapes of the Jewish religious symbol.

Dickey was a prolific, award-winning architect who studied under Frank Lloyd Wright then went on to design the Edina Pool and Bathhouse, the Edina YMCA and more than 300 private homes and 20 fire stations in the Twin Cities. Like Wright, Dickey preferred simple innovative designs without a lot of ornamentation.

The house he designed for the professor features four bedrooms and three baths spread over 3,300 square feet. It has a secluded private backyard just steps from the river and its hiking and biking trails, and an eight-minute drive from both downtowns.

The home was completely renovated in 2013 to give it a fresh look while preserving Dickey’s original contemporary style. In addition to a new roof and new smart utilities, the house got a new kitchen featuring high-end appliances, silestone countertops and sink, and artisan faucets.

In the dining room is a new custom “wine wall” that holds 432 bottles. The hardwood floors, some original and some new, to replace outdated tile, have been stained white.

The house is currently on the market for $899,000. Adam Bury has the listing, 612-807-6735, adam.bury@cbburnet.com. There will be an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Aug. 6.