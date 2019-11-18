U.S. Bank Stadium's doors will open again this winter for runners and in-line skaters seeking warmth and solid footing.

ASM Global, which operates the stadium, announced that tickets will go sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, through ticketmaster.com.

The first indoor event will be Nov. 27, from 5 to 9 p.m.; subsequent sessions for the same time period are scheduled for Dec. 2, 4, 9 and 18; Jan. 8, 13, 15 and 29; and Feb. 3, 5 and 10.

The indoor sessions are popular and typically sell out.

"Offering affordable and accessible community events like U.S. Bank Stadium's Winter Warm-Up serves the mission of U.S. Bank Stadium to the fullest extent," said Michael Vekich, chairman of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority.

The Metrodome hosted popular skating and running nights from 1991 to 2013. They were held more frequently, and an estimated 850,000 participated during those years.

The Dome was demolished in January 2014 to make way for construction of the $1.1 billion public-private partnership that became U.S. Bank Stadium.

Unlike the Dome, U.S. Bank is a multipurpose venue that hosts receptions, dinners and various engagements, and indoor fitness nights must be scheduled around other bookings.

In-line skaters can use the main concourse and enter through the northwest Legacy Gate. Open skating will be held for the first three hours, with speed skating reserved for the final hour. Skaters must bring their own equipment and safety gear, including helmets.

Runners will use the upper concourse and enter through the Polaris Gate. Footwear is required and strollers aren't allowed.

To enter the stadium, all participants must submit to bag searches. A bag check is available for $2 per event.

Tickets will cost $8 per session for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12; children under five are free. Season passes for all 12 sessions will be $88 for adults and $55 for children, and are available through Dec. 2.