Two University of Minnesota student athletes were arrested Saturday evening on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The two men were booked into the Hennepin County jail.

In a statement on Sunday, the U’s Athletic Department confirmed the arrests and said the two have been suspended from team activity. “We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and are in the process of gathering more information,” it said.

The U did not name the athletes or the sport they play, but the Associated Press reported Sunday that the two are U of M wrestlers. The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects if they have not been charged.

The investigation remains open and active, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.