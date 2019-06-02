– The Twins have played only 14 games against American League Central division opponents, but that is about to change.

And division opponents might not be happy about it.

The Twins have 16 games this month within the division and enter the phase coming off a 9-7 win over Tampa Bay during which Jake Odorizzi’s arm and Byron Buxton’s entire body were on display. Odorizzi tossed six scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.96. Buxton was 2-for-3 with a double, scored on a safety squeeze and made one of the defensive plays of the year in the third when he raced to the wall to catch Yandy Diaz’s drive then uncorked a 97.1-mile-per-hour throw to first in time to double off Austin Meadows.

The Twins took three of the four games against the Rays, have won 10 of their last 12 games and 15 of their last 18. Mitch Garver was activated from the injured and made an instant impact, going 1-for-3 with an RBI while guiding Odorizzi to his eighth win - one more than he had all of last season.

Meanwhile, Nelson Cruz went 1-for-3 with a single for Class A Fort Myers in his second game with the team. He’s expected to be activated from the injured list in time to face the Indians on Tuesday.

Not only will the Twins arrive in Cleveland with baseball’s best record, they will be as healthy as they have been all season. And the bullpen, after a hair-raising seventh inning on Sunday, will be rested. And the Twins will have an opportunity to build on its commanding division lead.

“It feels like it’s time,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You play so many games against your division, you play all these teams, what, 19 times? It’s time to start playing some of them.”

A RBI single by Garver and a sacrifice fly by Jorge Polanco gave them a 2-0 lead in the third. Miguel Sano added an RBI double in the fourth.

Then the Twins seemed to blow the game open with a four-run fifth to put them ahead 7-0.

Buxton singled and looked to steal second, but lefthander Ryan Yarbrough threw to first as Buxton took off. Buxton, however, was safe when Ji-Man Choi’s throw to second was wild. Buxton ended up a third.

Garver was hit by a pitch, then Polanco laid down a safety squeeze that Yarbrough pounced on and flipped home. Buxton, however, beat the throw to score. Eddie Rosario walked to loaded the bases, then C.J. Cron cleared them with a double to -left-center.

Odorizzi’s outing included some long battles, and he was removed after six innings and 108 pitches. Matt Magill entered the game and floundered, as the Rays scored five runs off him to get with 7-5. Blake Parker, normally the closer, came on to finish the seventh.

Jonathan Schoop, who committed an error in that seventh inning, hit a two-run home run to put the Twins ahead 9-5. Christian Arroyo’s two-run homer made it 9-7, but Parker got through the eighth before Taylor Rogers pitched the ninth.

It wasn’t pretty. But the Twins are the second team to reach 40 wins this season.

On to Cleveland.

“Normally at the end of the year, whoever plays best against their division is the one who is going to win it,” Twins righthander Kyle Gibson said. “We can’t get comfortable and we can’t get complacent. Just like when (Cleveland) was really good and we were struggling, we always played them really well. They’re going to do the same thing no matter how well they’re playing at the time or whatever their record is.”