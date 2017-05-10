You would think the combination of a rainout and the addition of a fresh arm would be enough for the Twins to stabilize their pitching staff.

But they left the Building Formerly Known as New Comiskey Park on Wednesday still unsure of who was going to start for them Saturday in Cleveland, or how to set up the rotation after Monday’s off-day.

While some things remained in flux, Wednesday’s rainout — it will be made up Aug. 21 as part of a traditional doubleheader — did give second baseman Brian Dozier one more day off his sprained left ankle and gave other pitchers more rest.

Phil Hughes was set to face White Sox lefthander Derek Holland on Wednesday but both will pitch Thursday. Ervin Santana will pitch Friday in Cleveland. Saturday’s starter is TBA.

“There are different names in the mix there,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We’re trying to figure out what we want to do. There are roster considerations as well.”

One pitcher who won’t start is lefthander Adam Wilk, who was claimed off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday. He has started and relieved in his career, but Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said Wilk will relieve.

“Adam is someone we have seen, actually talked a little bit about during the offseason in the free agent pool,” Falvey said. “Someone who fits in the bullpen for us as a lefthanded complement.”

Wilk, 29, is 0-4 with a 7.20 ERA in 10 major league games since his debut in 2011, including four starts. His fastball has averaged 87.6 miles per hour in the majors, according to fangraphs.com. He throws a fastball, cut fastball, curve and changeup.

“He has big-league time and the stuff to get big-league hitters out,” Molitor said.

Wilk undoubtedly will be looking for a place to hang around for a while.

While on the roster at Class AAA Las Vegas, Wilk was told around midnight Saturday that he was needed to start for the Mets because they had just suspended Matt Harvey. Wilk hopped on a red-eye flight and landed in New York around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. He went straight to the park and faced the Marlins, giving up five earned runs over 3⅔ innings.

Because of his crazy travel schedule, “you get a little bit of a mulligan for that,” Falvey said.

Some mulligan. The Mets designated Wilk for assignment Monday to make room for former Twin Tommy Milone. So Wilk flew all the way back to Las Vegas to await his fate. Now he’ll be in the Twins clubhouse on Thursday.

The Twins optioned righthander Drew Rucinski to Class AAA Rochester to make room for Wilk.

Righthander Nick Tepesch looks to be the choice for Saturday’s game, but the Twins still are weighing their options.

Righthander Ryan Vogelsong asked to be released March 21 when the Twins tried to move him to the bullpen. He would have been back in the rotation if he had stuck around. He has yet to sign with another team.

So the Twins have to decide if they want to give lefthander Adalberto Mejia or righthander Jose Berrios another chance. Mejia is scheduled to pitch for Rochester on Thursday but could easily be scratched.

“Both are in the conversation for any spot we have,” Falvey said. “There are some things we have to juggle a little bit. It’s not ideal but we will line it up.”

Mejia was shaky in his last start at Rochester. Berrios, however, is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA for the Red Wings with eight walks and 39 strikeouts in 39⅔ innings. Those numbers scream that he is ready.

But the Twins called him up last season after he sizzled in the minors, and he went 3-7 with an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts. The Twins want him to fine tune his pitches and prove his command is major-league ready before they give him another chance.

That’s why Tepesch could be on the mound Saturday in Cleveland instead of Berrios or Mejia.

“When you go in with young pitching, you just want to make sure you’re not doing it only out of necessity,” Falvey said. “You want to make sure you’re thinking about the long-term development plans for those guys.”