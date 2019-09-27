WEEKEND TO-DO LIST

Get everyone healthy: The Twins seem to have been battling injuries of various severity for months now. Perhaps the most concerning one is to outfielder Max Kepler, who has barely played over the past two weeks; it figures that Kepler will get some swings in this weekend if he is able to.

Determine their bench: Will the Twins go with 13 position players and 12 pitchers in the Division Series? Do they add an extra bullpen arm (or two?) Or do the injuries to the position players cause them to add to their bench?

Figure out their rotation: Besides All-Stars Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi, who else do the Twins turn to? Kyle Gibson and Martin Perez have had rough Septembers. Has Randy Dobnak pitched his way into an unlikely starting role in October?

Go for history: These are admittedly secondary goals. But the Twins can match their franchise record with 102 victories if they sweep the Royals, and they are also looking to hold off the Yankees for the MLB home run record.