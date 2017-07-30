The Twins have traded lefthander Jaime Garcia to the Yankees for righthanded starter Zack Littell and lefthanded reliever Dietrich Enns.

Littell, 21, is 14-1 with a 1.87 ERA this season between Class A Tampa of the Florida State League and Class AA Trenton of the Eastern League. At Trenton, he's 5-0 with a 2.05 ERA. In 44 innings, he has walked eight and struck out 52. An 11th round pick of the Mariners in 2013, Littell was dealt to the Yankees during this past offseason in exchange for lefty reliever James Pazos.

Littell's fastball sits in the low 90's, but he also throws a curveball that he has pretty good command of. He will be assigned to Class AA Chattanooga.

Enns, 26, was a 19th round pick out of Central Michigan. He was born and went to high school in suburban Chicago (potential Bears fan).

He's 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA, with most of his time spent at Class AAA Scranton-Wilkes Barre. That means the Twins know him a little bit from International League encounters. One scouting report on him has him touching the low 90's with a good change up and decent slider/curve. He's headed to Class AAA Rochester.

Did the Twins get more for Garcia than they gave up? Yes, in sheer numbers. They sent Huascar Ynoa to the Braves for Garcia and $100,000. Today, they get two players for him - with reports that they are paying most of the $4.7 million remaining on his contract, enough that the Yankees will pay the league minimum the rest of the way.

Ynoa was considered to be in the 15-20 prospect range for the Twins. The two rankings lists I found suggested the two Yankees pitchers were either at the bottom of their top 20 - or just outside.



So Garcia's Twins career ended up being one game, in which he got the win after pitching 6.2 innings on Friday against Oakland. The Twins added Garcia last Monday, but that was several games in the standings ago. The Twins are now looking for pieces for the future, and are expected to entertain offers for other players before Monday's 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline.

The Twins now have an opening on their 25-man roster, expected to be filled by Kyle Gibson, who was sent to Rochester when they acquired Garcia.

And the Twins might not be done. With an eye to the future, the Twins are expected to at least listen to offers for Ervin Santana, Brandon Kintzler and Brian Dozier. Things could get interesting before Monday's 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline.