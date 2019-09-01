– The Twins on Saturday night matched the major league record for home runs in a season.

On the final day of August.

Nelson Cruz hit a blast to straightaway center off Detroit Tigers reliever Buck Farmer to open the eighth inning, the Twins’ 267th home run of the season. That matched the major league record set by the New York Yankees a year ago.

Unfortunately for them, they also got a rough outing from Martin Perez, who gave up seven runs in the third inning, and they trailed 10-6 in the eighth inning.

Mitch Garver began the game with a home run on Detroit starter Matthew Boyd’s third pitch, and Max Kepler hit a solo shot for a 2-1 lead in the second inning, his 36th home run of the season.

After the Tigers took a six-run lead with their big third inning, the Twins tried to chip away with more home runs. C.J. Cron hit a solo shot and Jorge Polanco hit a two-run blast.

Chase for al central Saturday Twins Detroit late standings Twins 83-51 — Cleveland 79-67 4½ Twins games remaining: 27 today’s games Twins at Detroit 12:10 p.m. (FSN) Cleveland at Tampa Bay 12:10 p.m. Home run record chase • MLB record, HRs in a season: 267 • Twins’ total for 2019: 266

That set another major league record. Polanco became the eighth Twins player with at least 20 home runs this season, joining Kepler, Cruz (34), Eddie Rosario (27), Miguel Sano (26), Garver (25), Cron (24) and Jonathan Schoop (21).

But the Twins’ six-game winning streak, and eight-game winning streak on the road, was in jeopardy in the late innings. □