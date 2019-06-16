95.3
Average exit velocity, in miles per hour, for balls hit by Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz this season. AEV is a measure of the average velocity of the ball off the bat. Cruz led the major leagues in 2016 at 95.7 mph, was second behind Aaron Judge in 2017 (94.0) and was fifth last season (94.9), when Joey Gallo led MLB. (Totals entering Saturday.)
MLB leaders
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 99.0
2. Joey Gallo, Texas, 97.6
3. Nelson Cruz, Twins, 95.3
4. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs, 94.9
5. Rafael Devers, Boston, 94.9
6. Christian Yelich, Mil., 94.8
7. Josh Bell, Pittsburgh, 94.5
8. Yoan Moncada, CWS, 94.0
9. Josh Donaldson, Atl, 93.9
10. Gary Sanchez, NYY, 93.9
